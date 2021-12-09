BONHAM — A late September decision by Fannin County’s commissioners to equally divide $122,009.21 in unclaimed capital credits between several agencies was quite timely for the Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber Chairman Chance Peeler told commissioners it’s up to the Bonham Chamber to store the city’s Christmas display, which includes many antique decorations that draw quite a crowd. The problem was the money to afford storage wasn’t in the budget, Peeler said.
“About the time that we were discussing that, we heard the news that y’all had allocated the funds for us, so that took care of that problem for us,” he said. “So, we wanted to come here today and say thanks.”
In return, County Judge Randy Moore said the Commissioners’ Court commended the chamber on bringing people together and on a job well done with the Christmas display.
The funds, $4,579.99, came from unclaimed capital credits commissioners divided up Sept. 28. The total amount of credits, $122,009.21, had to be used for economic development, small or disadvantaged business development, to stimulate business location or commercial activity, to advertise the county to attract conventions, to support literacy programs that benefit county residents or support a children’s advocacy center.
Commissioners kept $7,509.26 to use for benches for the remodeled county courthouse, and then sent $22,899.99 each to the Fannin County Children’s Center, three libraries including Bonham, Honey Grove and Leonard, Fannin County Child Welfare Board, the Creative Arts Center, and five chambers of commerce including Bonham, Leonard, Trenton, Ladonia and Honey Grove.
Addressing the courthouse remodel, Moore said he toured through it Monday and saw that the windows “look a little rough.” The construction manager pointed to another wall where the trim had been installed, and Moore said it looked “good.” He said the project is moving along as fast as it can, and some patience is needed.
Commissioners also discussed a needed historical marker update with Larry Standlee of the Fannin County Historical Commission. The marker that had been at the courthouse square can be replaced, Standlee said, but there’s work to be done to make it happen. That includes filling out an application, determining location and updating the marker’s narrative. The county Historical Commission will review and redo the narrative and submit it to the Texas Historical Commission. The narrative returned by the state commission will be brought to commissioners for their edits or approval, Standlee said. The new marker will cost the county $1,900, he said, and the county will be responsible for its installation.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners received the monthly Indigent Healthcare update from director Mark DeMay. The program paid 45 indigent claims totaling $5,711.53 and 11 inmate claims totaling $9,283.11 for a total November expenditure of $14,994.64. Of this year’s budget, the program has spent $4,010.37. That’s because some claims date back into the last fiscal year, and those funds are used before the current fiscal year funds, DeMay previously said.
There were three clients added in November with one pending and six referred to other programs because they didn’t qualify for Indigent Healthcare, DeMay reported. There were 20 active patients on the program after four became ineligible. Three of those found employment and one fell out of compliance, DeMay said.
To help the county afford the program, which is required by state law, DeMay met with Clarks Sanderson of the Fannin County Hospital Authority Board to talk about possible grant options for the county’s program. On Nov. 23, DeMay made a presentation to the board about Indigent Healthcare, including its mission, eligibility requirements, statistics and challenges.
Texoma Retina Center has joined Fannin County Indigent Healthcare’s growing provider list, DeMay told commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.