The Kiwanis Club of Paris selected five third-grade classes at Aikin Elementary School to participate in a pilot program.
The Heroes coloring book contest was developed by the Texas/Oklahoma District of Kiwanis and funded by Kiwanis Children’s Fund grant. The program was designed to give third-grade students an introduction to the Kiwanis family and allow each student the opportunity to think about their community. Each child was asked to draw a picture of their favorite hero to enter into the contest. The winner from each of the five third grade classes received a gift card and certificate.
The following students were the winners from each class: Brinlee Moore – Ms. Moore’s Class; Claire Teague – Ms. Spencer’s Class; Gerald Shelton-Dillworth – Ms. Echeverria’s Class; Jaxyn Wall – Ms. Vandeaver’s Class; and Zane Brown – Ms. Helm’s Class
Each of these winners was then judged at the divisional level. Jaxyn Wall won first place at the divisional level and received a bicycle and helmet. Brinlee Moore won second place, and Zane Brown won third place. Each of these winners was awarded art kits.
