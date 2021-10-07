RENO — Reno Economic Development Corp. will meet quarterly rather than monthly following action by the board of directors Monday.
Also discussed Monday was an empty seat on the board. There were no suggestions on who would fill the seat, Reno Utilities Specialist Becky Malone said, adding the board wants to find someone by its next meeting in January.
Business recognition this month went to Reno Radiator, a business that has been thriving in town for more than 38 years. A plaque was given to show the city’s appreciation.
“As far as discussion of new business development ideas, we didn’t really have any ideas for new developments this time,” Malone said. “But if anyone from the public has an idea for a business they want to bring to Reno, just call Brandon at city hall and we will put it on the agenda and hear your presentation next time, that’s what we are here for as the Economic Development committee”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.