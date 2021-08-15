BONHAM — Fannin County’s commissioners will convene in special session at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 854 5594 5860.
Besides public forum and an executive session to discuss courthouse restoration contracts, the only agenda item is discussion, consideration and action regarding the Fiscal Year 2021-22 county budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.