Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has sent cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $893.2 million in local sales tax allocations for July, 20% more than in July 2020.
A majority of Lamar County taxing cities saw double digit percentage growth in sales tax allocations for July when compared to July 2020, except for Blossom, Sun Valley and Toco. Blossom received an allocation 20.18% less than the previous year at $10,596.45. For the year, the city is up 6% at $79,301.05. Sun Valley’s allocation also was down double digits at 16.71% with an allocation of $4,139.75. It too remains up in the year-to-year comparison with a sales tax revenue of $29,262.51, up 13.22% over the same period last year. Toco’s allocation was 5.42% lower than July 2020 at $1,980.82, but revenue for the year is still up 11.56% at $13,877.02.
Reno and Roxton each saw their monthly allocation increase more than 30% when compared to July 2020. Reno’s monthly revenue was $29,949.33, up 34.16% for the month. For the year, the city has received $218,276.60 in sales tax. That’s up 27.29% compared to the same period last year. For the month, Roxton received $2,157.80. That’s up 30.66% over July 2020 and contributes to a year-to-date total of $14,136.84, up 13.69% compared to last year.
Deport continues to see rising sales tax revenue with an allocation this month of $5,848.05, up 29.63% over July 2020. For the year, the city has received $43,518.59 in sales taxes. That’s up 53.53% over the same period last year.
As the economic center of the region, Paris’s sales tax revenue was the greatest at $887,980.26 for this month. That’s up 13.92% over July 2020. For the year, Paris’s sales tax revenue totals more than $6.3 million. That’s up 19.55% over last year’s year-to-date total.
Sales tax revenue for Lamar County itself also is up this month. The county received $355,997.55, up 2.93% over July 2020. The year-to-date total is more than $2.59 million. That’s up 16.38% over 2020’s allocations.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax collections have fallen 15.47% for the month to $32,691.31. Year-to-date sales tax revenue also is down 1.03% under 2020 numbers, coming in at $227,444.22. Delta County saw an increase in sales tax revenue, up this month 2.81% to $10,365.16. For the year, the county is up 44.12% to $100,392.86. Fannin County’s sales tax revenue for the month fell, down 0.95% under July 2020 to $125,498.90. For the year, Fannin County’s allocations are up 24.24% to $992,478.93.
County seats also saw sales tax revenues grow, with Clarksville’s up a whopping 120.99% to $100,520.44 this month, pushing the year-over-year comparison up 40.32% to $376,691.05 while Bonham’s monthly collection was up 2.08% to $204,669.20, for a year-over-year growth of 12.68% to more than $1.46 million. Cooper’s sales tax revenue came in 20.64% higher in the month-to-month comparison at $16,375.03. For the year, Cooper’s revenue is up 14.93% to $113,579.74.
Other local taxing communities include Bogata, which saw sales tax revenue fall again for a July allocation of $7,440.22, down 58.94% when compared to the same month last year. The city’s year-to-date sales tax revenue is down 48.69% to $56,293.50, according to the comptroller’s data. Also in Red River County, Detroit’s collections were down 21.28% to $4,740.13 for the month. For the year, the city’s sales tax revenue is up 12.27% to $38,267.35.
In Fannin County, Honey Grove’s sales tax collections were down 9.99% to $24,353.80. Year over year, the city’s sales tax revenue is up 20.13% to $221,224.15.
In Delta County, Pecan Gap’s sales tax allocation for July is down 5.89% to $487.50. For the year, the community’s sales tax revenue is down 12.91% to $4,632.79.
