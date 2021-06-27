By Mary Madewell
Following first-round budget hearings for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, Lamar County Commissioners are faced with pay increase requests from the sheriff’s department, supplemental pay for district judges and the district attorney along with a plethora of requests from other elected officials and county-supported non profit agencies.
Commissioners’ Court ended first round hearings Thursday and will resume budget workshops July 6 after commissioners and the county judge spend a week in training at the 87th South Texas County Judges and Commissioners’ Association Conference on South Padre Island.
Sheriff Scott Cass, whose public safety expenses make up 30% of the budget, is requesting, among other things, five new patrol cars, two additional deputies and an 8% increase in both deputy and detention officer pay, a request he said is
necessary because of the difficulty in keeping deputies and in filling eight empty detention officer openings at the Lamar County Jail.
For the sixth year in a row, 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell on Wednesday requested a $18,000 stipend, the maximum allowed by the state, for work he does on behalf of the county in addition to the $154,000 salary he receives from the state as district judge. Sixty-second District Judge Will Biard, who is paid $164,000 at the top state tier, receives roughly $9,000 in stipend pay from Hopkins County and would be eligible for a similar amount from Lamar County.
Although Tidwell is in charge of adult probation and together with Biard supervises the county auditor’s office, the two judges receive no pay, insurance benefits or other allowances from the county, Tidwell noted.
He spoke of roughly $680,000 in documented savings realized in discretionary spending for indigent legal services, investigators, etc. since he has been in office as he gave credit to a combined judicial effort.
“Now compare that to what I am asking you to pay us,” Tidwell said. “That’s 22½ years’ worth of stipends,” Tidwell said.
On Tuesday in advance of the district judge anticipated request, Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young, who also is paid in the $150,000 range by the state, made a request for “at least what you give the judges” as he argued that without the efficiency of his office with regard to criminal cases in particular, the judges could not function.
“I’m not saying they don’t deserve it, but I am in my 17th year, and I think that shows I do a very good job,” Young said as he emphasized how much his office saves the county by moving cases through the court system and keeping county inmate numbers low. “If you look at the hard numbers, my office drives the efficiency.”
