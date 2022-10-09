A record-breaking crowd of more than 500 people packed Love Civic Center on Thursday to hear the Rev. Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Church-Dallas speak during the 20th anniversary fundraiser for the Paris Pregnancy Center.

Jeffress encouraged his audience to push back against cultural evils of the day to allow more time to spread the life-saving message of Jesus Christ before the Savior’s return, and to lend support to the work of Vickie and Roger Powell and the Paris Pregnancy Center.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

