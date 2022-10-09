A record-breaking crowd of more than 500 people packed Love Civic Center on Thursday to hear the Rev. Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Church-Dallas speak during the 20th anniversary fundraiser for the Paris Pregnancy Center.
Jeffress encouraged his audience to push back against cultural evils of the day to allow more time to spread the life-saving message of Jesus Christ before the Savior’s return, and to lend support to the work of Vickie and Roger Powell and the Paris Pregnancy Center.
In acknowledging the record breaking crowd, Roger Powell emphasized “this is God’s ministry” as he noted that the center is serving more young women and families than ever before, has recently added a mobile sonogram unit and is adding another building for classrooms and storage across the street from the current center at 500 E. Houston St.
Vickie Powell talked about the possible start of a maternity home in Lamar County and asked for prayers for the endeavor.
“We’re excited that God has been moving this year with the end of Roe vs Wade.” she said. “That doesn’t mean that it’s over with because girls can still go out of state or get the abortion pill, which is very dangerous. We’ve still got a lot of work to do.”
In giving a report, Powell said in the past 20 years the center has seved 5,000 clients, provided 52,540 client visits including more than 160 abortion-minded client visits of women who either have an appointment for an abortion or are stongly thinking about the choice. Just in the past year, the center has served 874 clients, provided for 4,977 client visit and served 14 abortion-minded clients.
The audience viewed two taped testimonies during the program, one from a man and another from a teenage mother.
The man’s wife became pregnant by another man during a rocky time in the couple’s marriage. The husband shared how his wife considered having an abortion out of shame but because of a newly formed Paris Pregnancy Center the child was saved, the husband accepted the baby as his own and now 19 years later is grateful to Roger and Vickie Powell for the opportunity he had to raise such a fabulous son.
The teenage mother, now a happily married wife, mother to three boys and a registered nurse, told of her youthful unplanned pregnancy and the encouragement and support she received at Paris Pregnancy Center.
“I was scrolling through Facebook recently and saw a post from Paris Pregnancy Center and had just received a picture of my son’s first day of college at Texas A&M,” the woman said. “I instantly became overwhelmed with emotions, and knew I wanted to tell my story to encourage perhaps another teenage parent.”
In introducing the keynote speaker, the Rev. Mike Fortenberry, of Paris, praised Jeffress for his service during the past 15 years as senior pastor of First Baptist Church-Dallas, a 14,000 member mega church and noted that Jeffress preached the main sermon in the private service at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. the day before Present Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2020.
Using analogies based in scripture, Jeffries talked about what Christians should be doing now during what seems to be the darkest days of human existence.
“In Matthew 5, Jesus tells us how to relate to a Godless culture by saying that we should be the salt of the earth,” Jeffress said, as he explained that Jesus wants his followers to be a preservative to push back against evil. And at the same time, he has commanded his followers to spread the Gospel about His saving grace, Jeffress said.
“We are not to stand idly by but are to actively push back against evil in our culture to give people a chance to find the only place of safety and that’s faith in Jesus Christ,” Jeffress said as he said Christians should be speaking out against abortion, against same sex marriage, against transgenderism and all other cultural evils.
“And one way we influence the culture is through the leaders that we elect to office,” Jeffress said as he referred to the overturn of Roe vs. Wade as being the direct result of electing a president who appointed Christians to the Supreme Court.
“We have the power to push back against this tide of evil that is flooding our country right now by electing leaders who determine the moral and spiritual direction of the nation,” Jeffress said. “But that’s only half the story. The only reason we should get involved in pushing back against evil is so that we have a little longer to share the gospel of Jesus Christ. And there’s never been a better time to share the gospel than during wicked times because the darker it gets the brighter the light of the Gospel shines, and that is why we can rejoice.”
In closing, Jeffress encouraged the audience to be generous in support of Paris Pregnancy Care Center because of the work the center does in fighting against evil and in saving previous lives.
“We can celebrate the end of Roe Vs. Wade but it hasn’t ended unintended pregnancy or mistakes made and it hasn’t ended sin, so we still have great responsibility,” Jeffress said. “The Paris Pregnancy Care Center is instrumental. We heard two powerful real life testimonies, and I believe if I had been Vickie and Roger, I would have just passed the envelopes around then.”
