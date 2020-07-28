Like many other school districts, Chisum ISD is grappling with how to reopen its schools safely during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as cases surge in Texas. At a special Board of Trustees meeting Monday, Superintendent Tommy Chalaire announced Chisum ISD schools will reopen on Sept. 8, the date recommended by the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
“I wish they had some sort of concrete evidence that something’s going to happen Sept. 8 that all of a sudden makes it safer. But none of us have a magic crystal ball,” board vice president Dashielle Floyd said.
As the board wrestled with the proposed school calendar, many members chimed in with the same concern: School needs to start at some point, but how can we keep everyone safe?
“This is a no-win situation,” Chalaire said.
The superintendent announced that strict cleaning procedures will be implemented, students 10 years and older will be required to wear masks, social distancing will be enforced as much as possible, contact tracing will be in place if a student is exposed to Covid-19, and the district will do its utmost to follow local and federal safety guidelines.
“We’re ready to get the kids back,” Chalaire said. “We’re ready to get the staff back, and we’re looking forward to (Sept. 8) and have done a lot of homework, a lot of due diligence to make sure that the transition for the staff and the students in the community is as safe as possible and as clean as possible. And we’re going to have all the safety protocols and measures in place for all of our kids and staff. It’s gonna look different … than any other school year, but we’re going to proceed the best way we know how and the safest way.”
A bright spot amid coronavirus woes was a presentation by Shaun Barnett and Blake Powell of Powell Youngblood and Taylor LLP, Chisum’s legal counsel. Barnett gave an overview of the Texas Economic Development Act and chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code to explain the benefits and potential pitfalls of offering a value limitation to a proposed solar farm within Chisum ISD boundaries.
Should the solar farm be realized, a limitation would cap the value of the farm at $30 million, regardless of how much more it’s worth. So no more than $30 million of property value would be taken into account when property taxes are being collected for the district’s maintenance and operations tax.
Unlike other sources of income for a district, excess maintenance and operations money is recaptured, or returned, to the state, so by applying a value limitation on a large industrial operation like a solar farm, the district could avoid a large recapture, but could still reap economic benefits from the property.
By entering into a value limitation agreement, the solar farm would agree to pay Chisum ISD more than $100,000 each year, which would not be counted as maintenance and operations money and therefore couldn’t be recaptured by the state. It could be spent in any way the board sees fit, such as to pay off bond loans or buy a new fleet of buses — expenses that wouldn’t be covered by maintenance and operations money.
Before making a decision on whether to apply for the value limitation, Barnett and Powell advised the board to seek counsel from its financial advisor to prove there would be a demonstrable financial benefit to the school district.
“I haven’t found any negatives in this situation,” Barnett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.