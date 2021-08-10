BONHAM -- The Bois d’Arc Lake Watershed Protection Planning group will host its second meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Derrell Hall Education Center at 2505 N. Center in Bonham, wherein it will summarize the highlights of meeting one, give updates from the steering committee and review chapters four and five of the protection plan.
The protection plan consists of eight chapters, each covering a different aspect of the plan. Chapters one and two, discussed last month, discuss watershed management and give an overview of the watershed itself. Chapters four and five will examine methods of analysis and pollutant source assessment.
The series of meetings are part of what could become a ten-year process to ensure the Bois d’Arc Lake watershed is kept pristine in a sustainable way.
