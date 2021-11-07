CLARKSVILLE — Lennox Health Resource Center’s Tammy Lawing and Martha Clement are changing into one of their many hats — this time Santa caps — as they, along with their volunteers, kick off the giving season with a Toys for Joy campaign.
“Every kid wants a Christmas present,” Lawing said.
That is what Toys for Joy is all about.
“We get children up to 12 one big, $30 gift,” she said, provided a parent has filled out an application at the center, 114 N. Walnut St., and returned it by Nov. 30.
To raise the money to buy those gifts, Toys for Joy volunteers will be at the red light near the square and at the red light by the high school collecting funds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19. But Lawing and Clements will take donations of money or toys to be given away, Lawing said.
“That allows us to give them more than one,” she said.
Volunteers will also be going around trying to raise money with a Write-a-Check campaign, and letters seeking donations will also be sent out, she said.
Toys for Joy has been the name of the drive since 2017 when Red River County lost its Toys for Tots representative, she said.
Parents in need of gifts for their children can come by the resource center during business hours Monday through Thursday to fill out an application to be eligible to receive the presents. Then the volunteer “Santas” will hand out the gifts Dec. 22 at the Chamber of Commerce office on the square from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The program is a holiday boost for area kids.
“Last year, we helped 185 kids in Red River County,” Lawing said.
“It is a joy when the parents come to pick up the presents and we know the kids are going to get something for Christmas,” she said. “The parents are always so appreciative and tell us, ‘I don’t know what I would do without y’all,’”
Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing is a fan of the program.
“We all want our children to have the very best Christmas possible. Many work hard at making this happen. The Lennox Health Resource Center ladies, Martha and Tammy are instrumental, as well as all the ladies that go shopping and all the volunteers,” Rushing said. “It is a program that has huge community support and one that people voluntarily give. It warms your heart and reiterates what I already know, that there are still many, many good people that live in our city and county that care about our kids and want them to enjoy and experience the joy of Christmas and make everlasting memories.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.