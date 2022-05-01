Property values are on the increase in Texas, and Lamar County is no exception.
Many taxpayers can expect to see increased values when property owners receive appraisal notices in the middle of May from the Lamar County Appraisal District.
“Most property owners will be receiving a notice because the real estate market has been so strong, and prices have risen dramatically,” Lamar County Chief Appraiser Stephanie Lee said. “We are having to increase the values all over the county because failure to do so means that local school districts will lose state funding. The law requires us to appraise property at 95% of its sale price, and the results of the state study last year indicated that we are only at 87% and the values of homes continue to increase.”
Last year alone, both Paris and Prairiland school districts lost state funding when local appraisals came in lower than the state mandated Comptroller’s Property Tax Study although the appraisal district made some adjustments to values.
Lee pointed out that homeowners get some relief because homesteads are limited to a maximum increase of 10% annually, and over-65 and disabled homesteads receive a capped tax amount that keeps those homesteads from seeing any increase in school tax.
“The school homestead exemption (now $25,000) will likely increase by $15,000 (to $40,000) at the May 7 Texas constitutional amendment election,” Lee said. “These various actions will help with the problem of increasing values.”
Lee reiterated that people are moving to Texas at an amazing clip.
“Upward pressures are being put on the market by the increased demand, even in smaller cities like Paris,” she said. “Most of the counties around the metroplex are having to increase value by 30-40% to comply with law.”
After taxpayers receive appraisal notices, individuals will be able to discuss their values by phone, email or by appointment by contacting the appraisal district. A protest form will be included in the appraisal notice, and that form may be filed.
Lee urged property owners to read the notice carefully before taking action.
“It will have instructions on how to proceed if the taxpayer feels that the value is beyond market value,” Lee said. “The best question to ask is, ‘Could I sell my house for this amount?’ If the answer is ‘yes’, then it is probably a reasonable value. If the taxpayer feels that they could not get the amount for their home or business, then they should proceed with the appeal.”
Taxpayers should submit evidence as to why they feel their property is not worth what is being proposed, Lee said, noting that good evidence includes a recent closing statement showing a purchase price, a recent reappraisal of the property for refinancing purposes, pictures of the interior showing problems with the property, or bids to repair issues with the property.
If an agreement cannot be reached between the taxpayer and a staff member, a hearing will be set for a formal appeal before members of the Appraisal Review Board, an independent group appointed to hear appeals.
“They will base their decision of value based on the evidence presented by each side,” Lee said. “If the taxpayer is not satisfied with the decision made by the ARB, they have the right to appeal through the court system or by arbitration.”
Lee concluded that it is not the desire of the appraisal district to raise local property values.
“It is not our desire to keep raising local values,” Lee said. “We know that our citizens are struggling to pay their bills. But if we do not comply with the law, the state will reduce local school funding, causing our kids to have fewer opportunities to learn.”
