With a goal of $300,000, the 72nd annual Boys & Girls Club annual auction kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday at Cottonwood Barn, 42200 Stillhouse Road, with offerings ranging from a seven-night stay in Gulf Shores, Alabama, to duck and quail hunt packages, steak dinners and numerous sports packages and memorabilia.
An expected 300 items will go on the auction block with another 30 or so silent auction items offered, club board president Montgomery Moore said.
“We’ve set our sights pretty high,” he said about the ambitious fundraising goal. “The last few years people have really stepped up, and we have been exceeding our annual budget. What we are hoping to do is begin some type of capital improvement project for a facility upgrade, whether it be an athletic facility or renovation of the building.”
This year’s auction is in memory of the late Eddie Clement, LV Morrow and Paul Well, all big supporters.
As is customary, listeners make contributions in the name of honorees while others donate $300, which pays for an entire year for a child to attend the club, Moore said.
Both the live and silent auctions will begin at 6 p.m. with the close of the silent auction set for 9 p.m., Moore said. The auction will be broadcast on FM 1047 The River and on 98.9 Trumpet Radio with live streaming on MyParisTexas and live on the MyParis facebook site. The call-in number for bids is 903-784-6360. An online catalog of live auction items is available at www.silentauctionpro.com/onlineprogramguide.php?group=710&event=3809.
All proceeds from the auction go directly to the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley to provide a safe place for children after school with activities to meet needs whether it be involvement in sports, tutoring and homework help or in the various self-esteem and social programs offered.
