CLARKSVILLE — Thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Red River County will be able to keep its ambulance service for the next five years.
The county has agreed to a new five-year contract with LifeNet that will keep an ambulance stationed in Clarksville and another in either Avery or DeKalb in western Bowie County.
“The money came from Rescue Act funds that we will get in two payments,” Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson said in a telephone interview after the Commissioners’ Court meeting. “We have five years to spend the money.”
The county will spend $199,000 per year over the life of the contract, he said.
“We are paying the membership for everyone in the county,” he said.
That means residents who pay for Clarksville utilities won’t have to pay a $6 membership fee for ambulance service for the next five years, as a previously discussed measure to keep the service.
County residents who have ambulance coverage in their insurance will be fully covered should they need to be taken by ambulance to the hospital in Mt. Pleasant, the judge said.
Those who don’t have the ambulance coverage in their personal insurance will have 40% coverage, according to the new contract.
The court also voted to bump up the longevity pay for county employees. The affirmative vote by the commissioners raised the monthly longevity pay from $5 a month to $50. That would be a $600 check for someone celebrating a one-year anniversary in November of this year.
The employees will get the longevity pay in November just before Black Friday, so they can spend it on holiday shopping if they desire, Williamson said.
The judge said there used to be a three-year employment requirement to get longevity pay, but that stipulation has been removed.
The cap is currently set at $4,200, which is what an employee that has been on the job seven years or longer would get. But he indicated that the cap could be raised at some point in the future.
Commissioners also voted to add another holiday to the employee calendar. Juneteenth will now be celebrated as a county worker holiday.
