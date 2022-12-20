Students at T. G. Givens Early Childhood Center recently participated in different Christmas themed activities. They were able to rotate to each station and make memories with their classmates.
Activities included: Christmas games, Snowball fight, Dancing with Olaf, Reindeer snacks, Christmas sticker craft, Making snow bottles and Christmas singalong with Santa Claus. After singing with Santa, students were given the opportunity to let him know what they wanted for Christmas.
