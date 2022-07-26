Lamar County Courthouse Stock

The Lamar County Courthouse

Lamar County Commissioners made their final recommendations known Monday morning, along with a couple of other officials, during the final budget meeting before the county judge finalizes his proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

Both Lamar County Sheriff Chief Deputy Tommy Moore and Tax Assessor-Collector Haskell Maroney hung around for the almost 3-hour meeting to make their final pleas to add to the budget a mental health patrol deputy at the sheriff’s office and a custodian to be shared between the tax office/courthouse annex and the sheriff’s office.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

