Lamar County Commissioners made their final recommendations known Monday morning, along with a couple of other officials, during the final budget meeting before the county judge finalizes his proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
Both Lamar County Sheriff Chief Deputy Tommy Moore and Tax Assessor-Collector Haskell Maroney hung around for the almost 3-hour meeting to make their final pleas to add to the budget a mental health patrol deputy at the sheriff’s office and a custodian to be shared between the tax office/courthouse annex and the sheriff’s office.
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell is to submit his proposed budget Friday for publication. The next budget action is expected to come when the county auditor files a tax revenue increase notice in the newspaper after receiving the certified appraisal roll from the Lamar County Appraisal District. Commissioners are expected to discuss a proposed tax rate at an Aug. 8 meeting.
“I know ya’ll see what is going on in our community,” Moore said as he talked about the load one mental health transport officer has in transporting mental health patients from the hospital to jail, if needed, or to a regional mental health facility. “Mental health is such a staggering issue that we’re having to deal with, and our mental health transport officer is doing all he can do to keep up. We can’t do anything proactive.”
Malone joined Maroney in his request for custodial help, explaining that sheriff’s office and county jail staff are now called upon to take care of custodial needs because of the lack of a sufficient number of jail inmates who participate in the trusty system.
“We don’t have enough trustees to even staff the kitchen and our jail officers are having to fill in, much less do any custodial or yard maintenance work like in the past,” Moore said has he gave no other reason for the lack of willing trustees other than most inmates “had rather stay in the dorm than volunteer to work.”
Neither the commissioners nor the county judge gave indication of adding the positions to the budget. Commissioner Ronnie Bass did ask Moore if he had to decide between another deputy or custodial help what would be his choice, to which Moore replied he would have to side with the mental health deputy.
In other action, commissioners approved the renewal of the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force application at a possible increase in cost to the county, accepted the resignation of Lamar County Extension Agent Jessica Humphrey and extended a Covid disaster declaration for 90 days.
Commissioners also approved a contract with Heritage OneRoofing not to exceed $4,500 to perform water tests on the courthouse roof, approved the rental up to $1,500 for a skid steer to help with improvements to the recently purchased property at 2805 N. Main St. and awarded a bid for two dump trucks for Precinct 1 at a cost of $160,327 each.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
