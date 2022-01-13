Pat Mayse

Lake is down 2.12 feet. Bass were slow early in the week after the cold front. This is the time of year to get your gear organized or take advantage of sunny afternoons to look for feeding bass holding close to wood or riprap. Red rattletraps and jigs are favorites this time of year. Crappie should slip back into a winter pattern in deeper water on the points or drop offs. Find shad bunched up tight and look for roaming crappie under them, avoid the spread out schools of shad, the predator fish are seldom feeding near them. On sonar look for small groups of crappie in open water, 1 to 5 in number. These fish are usually some aggressive slabs

