Lake is down 2.12 feet. Bass were slow early in the week after the cold front. This is the time of year to get your gear organized or take advantage of sunny afternoons to look for feeding bass holding close to wood or riprap. Red rattletraps and jigs are favorites this time of year. Crappie should slip back into a winter pattern in deeper water on the points or drop offs. Find shad bunched up tight and look for roaming crappie under them, avoid the spread out schools of shad, the predator fish are seldom feeding near them. On sonar look for small groups of crappie in open water, 1 to 5 in number. These fish are usually some aggressive slabs
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Paris ISD Board of Trustees call emergency meeting tonight
- Ashton Ray Smallwood
- Flippen Chicken: Local entrepreneur competes on Food Network’s ‘Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime’
- City IDs worker killed on the job
- New Paris housing program gets OK
- Districts say no to home-schoolers
- Michael Don Screws
- Jeff Nutt promoted at Farmers Bank & Trust
- POLICE BRIEFS: Money bags, equipment stolen in business burglaries
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online Poll
What should city leadership tackle as a priority this year?
The new year brings with it many challenges for cities, including infrastructure updates, affordable housing and employee shortages. Many of the challenges are interconnected — for instance, companies need employees, but employees need affordable homes to live in. Therefore, a housing shortage could contribute to an employee shortage. In the first six months of 2022, what would you like for city leadership to tackle as a top priority?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.