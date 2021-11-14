The Sam Bell Maxey House Historic Site, 812 South Church St. in Paris, will host a guest speaker event with snacks and conversation at 2 p.m. Saturday. Everyone is invited to join in lively conversations about local Paris history and enjoy a special guest speaker while discussing friends, food, history and how they join us all together.
Participants will chow down on a delicious charcuterie board of snacks, provided by the Friends of the Sam Bell Maxey House as they visit and practice art skills just like the ladies of the Maxey house did.
The guest speaker, Madeleine Calcote, from the Museum of North Texas History, will share funny and fascinating stories about how certain historical events changed the way we cook and eat today.
Admission cost is $5 per person. Call 903-785-5716. Learn more at visitsambellmaxeyhouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.