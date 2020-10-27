RENO — The City of Reno is pulling out all the stops for this year’s Monster Mash and BBQ Cook-Off Festival scheduled for Oct. 31 at Reno Kiwanis Park.
With three vehicles stuffed with candy courtesy of Paris Ford and Halloween decorations from Parks and Trail Committee member Karen Cato’s personal collection, the spooky celebration aims to impress.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a DJ will be playing tunes in the park, followed by pumpkin painting from noon to 1 p.m. At noon, attendees are encouraged to enter the costume contest and a pumpkin carving contest will begin at 12:30 p.m., where contestants will bring their pre-carved pumpkins from home to enter. At 1 p.m., barbecuing will begin and a cakewalk will take place on the basketball court. From 1 to 4 p.m., Top Gun will be hosting 20 different games for children to play and local band Mix Society will be performing from 2 to 5 p.m.
City Secretary Tricia Smith said 16 vendors will be present and hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the park to help minimize the spread of Covid-19. Trunk-or-treaters are invited to park at Kiwanis Park or at Canaanland Church of God. Smith encouraged them to arrive by 3 p.m.
