Paris City Council approved a housing reinvestment policy expected to encourage new home construction at a Monday night meeting, and approved the first developer to take advantage of the new program.
If the plan gains full approval, a development group out of McKinney will kick off the program with seven single family homes priced under $200,000 in the 400 blocks of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and 10th Street NE.
Forgiving property taxes and penalties owed on vacant properties, lots will sell for $1 each, and the city will provide a five-year 100% tax abatement and reduced permit and water/utility tap fees. Developers must build new housing on properties within five years. Construction may include a range of housing from single family to duplexes to apartment buildings.
Earlier in the day, a city entourage received a favorable reaction to the program from Lamar County Commissioners’ Court. Both Paris Junior College and Paris ISD will need to approve tax write-offs and the sale of properties as well. While the county and city can give property tax abatements on future investments, state law prohibits the college and school district from doing so.
“We are talking about creating housing, whether it be owner occupied or renter occupied,” Paris city planner Andrew Mack said in introducing the 5 in 5 Housing In-Fill Development Program. “The goal here is to support economic growth by providing decent, affordable places for people to live to support the workforce needs in this community.”
For the program, city staff has identified roughly 300 tax foreclosure properties out of about 1,000 vacant lots resulting from the demolition of dilapidated structures over the past decade, Mack said.
City Manager Grayson Path heralded the program as a way to revitalize neighborhoods and stimulate long-term economic growth.
“Once you start adding some nice looking homes and newer homes into an area, it has a way of revitalizing the neighborhood and of creating pride in the community,” Path said. “Having more doors, whether single family or multifamily apartment complexes, that gives industry the assurance that they will have housing for employees locally, not driving an hour or so to get here.”
Path said while the program may not completely fix the housing problem, it is the best idea he has come across.
“For decades people have been asking the city to do something to fix the housing problem,” Path said. “We are not saying this is going to fix it, but this is our good faith, best effort to try to do something to make an impact that no one before us has really been able to accomplish.”
In other business, the council approved a resolution calling for a public hearing Jan. 24 on a redistricting plan for the city’s seven-member districts after hearing in person from attorney Bob Bass of Allison, Bass & Magee. Councilors nixed a Charter Review Commission recommendation for the election of a mayor-at-large while approving plans to move forward with a May 7 election to approve the commission’s other amendment recommendations.
The council also reauthorized industrial tax abatement guidelines, amended the city’s hangar lease agreement at Cox Field, issued a solid waste collection permit for M.J. Outdoors LLC, approved an amendment to the “Tethering of Dogs” ordinance to comply with new state regulations and extended the mayor’s declaration of a local disaster for public health emergency for 90 days.
