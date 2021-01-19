It’s in the genes.
Lamar County native Chris Hudson has been named assistant principal at North Lamar High School, following in the footsteps of parents, Mark and Nancy Hudson, long-time local educators.
His dad served as an assistant superintendent at Paris ISD for many years, and now teaches Spanish part-time at Chisum High School. His mother taught Spanish at Paris High School and now teaches part-time at North Lamar High School. Brother Joel Hudson is assistant principal at Chisum High School. And Chris Hudson’s wife, Dee Hudson, is principal at Stone Middle School.
“It’s a niche,” Hudson said about the family career choice. “My mom and dad are strong educators, and I grew up with them as role models. It was just a natural thing to want to be a positive force in the community, and to provide some leadership as well.”
A 1998 Prairiland High School graduate, Hudson attended Paris Junior College and then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. While in the Metroplex, he taught social studies and coached athletics.
The Hudsons moved to Paris in 2018 and took positions at North Lamar. Hudson taught social studies and served as boys assistant basketball coach and junior high girls basketball and track.
“After almost 20 years in the Metroplex, it was exciting just to be back in Paris,” Hudson said. “We love that strong sense of community that North Lamar provides.”
The Hudsons have two children, Anthony, 13, and Danielle, 8.
