BONHAM — In their weekly Tuesday meeting, Fannin County commissioners and the county judge discussed rising case counts and reverting to old county safety precautions.
Commissioners discussed measures such as returning to teleconference-based meetings, but no changes were made this week. They voted to revisit the matter in future meetings.
No Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Bonham, according to Court Judge Randy Moore.
“All I’m seeing is that everything’s blowing up south of us. Fannin County’s actually doing pretty good right now. But Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, they are full capacity in their hospitals. I called our hospital here, TMC Bonham, and I asked them, there are no Covid-19 patients at Bonham at this time,” Moore said.
Of the county’s 137 total cases, eight deaths have been confirmed. Estimated recoveries include 106 people, while 1,838 people have been tested, according to the Fannin County Texas OEM.
The Bonham hospital does not currently have an instant testing system for Covid-19, and that equipment costs $35,000. The inability to instantly test has been causing hospital employees issues, Moore said.
“When I was talking to the head viral disease nurse, she said, you know that would really free up our staff. Because if somebody comes in and they potentially have Covid, then we’re basically down, everybody that is in contact with that person and such. But if we had one of those machines, within 10 minutes we could know whether they’re positive or not. We could eliminate and go forward,” Moore relayed.
He hopes to pay for the machine using CARES Act funding, federal grants with strict guidelines for Covid-19 relief.
The court is working on compiling a list of items to spend CARES Act funding on, including new computers, equipment, and other objects.
“Michelle put that on the list, and we need to check that out to make sure it’s legal that we can do that,” Moore said.
He continued, speaking of Governor Greg Abbott’s recent orders and mandates.
“Now, as you know, the governor signed an order last week. We’re still operating under that. Right now, the only thing I know for us to do at this point in time is to continue that order, which is, I’m actually seeing results. I’m actually seeing results in here. I try that thing all the time. I know it’s uncomfortable, and out in the heat it is nearly unbearable. But at the same time, it is a show of respect for what our governor has ordered,” Moore said.
In other business, the commissioners approved a recommendation from DBI Engineers for water line materials within the budget. Orders passed to close parts of county roads 2650, 2900 and 2945 for Bois d’Arc Lake construction. They also approved the County Auditor’s monthly reports.
