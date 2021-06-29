The Red River County Commissioners Court agreed to let Precinct 1 and 2 commissioners make equipment purchases for their areas at Monday morning’s meeting.
Pct. 2 Commissioner David Hutson was authorized to buy a belly dump trailer, while Pct. 1 Commissioner Donnie Gentry will buy a single-axle dump truck and trailer for his precinct.
The commissioners also authorized a memorandum with the Texas Department of Public Safety for driver records and an updated agreement with CIRA Website Services for continuing their website hosting service for the county.
Some residents have called for increased pay for the Sheriff’s Office deputies at recent meetings, and Judge L.D. Williamson said that discussion will take place at the next budget meeting on July 19.
