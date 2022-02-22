On Feb. 7, 24 Chisum High School students traveled to Sulphur Springs to compete in the UIL Region IV Solo and Ensemble Contest. Twenty-one of those students received a First Division Ratings, and 15 advanced to the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest to be May 30 in Austin.

First Division Solos

Peyton-Tucker Booth – Trombone

Evan Martin – Trumpet (state qualifier)

Auron Springfield – Euphonium (state qualifier)

Luke Fettke – Tuba (state qualifier)

Harmony Marsh – Timpani (state qualifier)

Kadence Marsh – Snare Drum (state qualifier)

First Division Ensembles

Saxophone Trio (state qualifier)

Collin Bell – Alto

Kyndin Spethman – Alto

Ben Castro – Tenor

Woodwind Quartet

Emily Boren – Clarinet

Emma Brandt – Clarinet

Lindsay Mead – Flute

Emma Northam – Flute

Brass Sextet (state qualifier)

Evan Martin – Trumpet

Jacob Peralta – Trumpet

Jacee Michaud – Horn

Jeff Hurst – Trombone

Auron Springfield – Euphonium

Luke Fettke – Tuba

Percussion Ensemble

Mark Callaway – Marimba

Reagan Frey – Marimba

Harmony Marsh – Vibraphone

Kadence Marsh – Drum Set

Adrian Norris – Xylophone

Bryce Wise – Bells

Martin, Peralta, Hurst, Springfield, Fettke, Kadence Marsh and Wise have qualified for two consecutive years. Norris has qualified for four years. Harmony Marsh has now qualified for the State contest five consecutive years in eight events.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.