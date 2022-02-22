On Feb. 7, 24 Chisum High School students traveled to Sulphur Springs to compete in the UIL Region IV Solo and Ensemble Contest. Twenty-one of those students received a First Division Ratings, and 15 advanced to the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest to be May 30 in Austin.
First Division Solos
Peyton-Tucker Booth – Trombone
Evan Martin – Trumpet (state qualifier)
Auron Springfield – Euphonium (state qualifier)
Luke Fettke – Tuba (state qualifier)
Harmony Marsh – Timpani (state qualifier)
Kadence Marsh – Snare Drum (state qualifier)
First Division Ensembles
Saxophone Trio (state qualifier)
Collin Bell – Alto
Kyndin Spethman – Alto
Ben Castro – Tenor
Woodwind Quartet
Emily Boren – Clarinet
Emma Brandt – Clarinet
Lindsay Mead – Flute
Emma Northam – Flute
Brass Sextet (state qualifier)
Evan Martin – Trumpet
Jacob Peralta – Trumpet
Jacee Michaud – Horn
Jeff Hurst – Trombone
Auron Springfield – Euphonium
Luke Fettke – Tuba
Percussion Ensemble
Mark Callaway – Marimba
Reagan Frey – Marimba
Harmony Marsh – Vibraphone
Kadence Marsh – Drum Set
Adrian Norris – Xylophone
Bryce Wise – Bells
Martin, Peralta, Hurst, Springfield, Fettke, Kadence Marsh and Wise have qualified for two consecutive years. Norris has qualified for four years. Harmony Marsh has now qualified for the State contest five consecutive years in eight events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.