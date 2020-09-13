Paris Economic Development Corp. directors are expected to award a contract for construction of a rail spur to the American SpiralWeld Pipe facility in the Northeast Business Park when the board meets Tuesday.
Directors also are to discuss Project Rainwater Falls and Project Rocket X behind closed doors when the board meets at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Executive Director Maureen Hammond is to give an update on Turner Industries. The plant cut its workforce in June, and it received a $400,000 incentive to maintain at least 50 jobs through the end of the year.
In other action, the board will take a look at financials, consider engaging an accounting firm to produce monthly statements and consider a resolution in support of the proposed Mockingbird Solar Project west of Paris near Highway 82.
