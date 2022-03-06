RENO — The five new members of the city’s Board of Adjustment held their initial meeting Thursday night in City Hall.
The board held two public hearings, each concerning variance requests from Rob Gillem about property on Chisum Trail, and started their terms by granting two subdivision variances to Gillem, a Reno property owner who lives in Paris.
Gillem plans to build housing on property on Chisum Trail.
He requested to go ahead with part of the project, but does not have a construction plan for the entire layout of the project as specified in the city subdivision regulation.
“I am not a big fan of metes and bounds,” board member Jeff Kinslow said.
The board did grant Gillem the variance, but with the added condition that there would be an inspection to ensure the foundation was in the proper place.
Gillem plans to build a quadruplex as the initial part of his project.
The second variance dealt with allowing a 24-foot asphalt road extension rather than a concrete one as specified by the current subdivision requirement.
That section is something the City Council is looking to change at some point, it was noted in the meeting.
Gillem is not sure when the work on his project will begin as he is taking material and other supply costs into account.
“We have got everything figured out and are ready to go, but I can’t say when we will start,” he said.
At the start of the meeting, Reno’s attorney, David Hamilton, acted as the pseudo chairman and explained briefly the function of the board of adjustment.
“This is not an executive body. It is quasi-judicial. You are acting as a court. You can issue subpoenas. Your decisions can be appealed in a court,” he told the new members.
He also said members could approve variances and put conditions on them. The new members then selected a chairman and a vice chairman.
Richard Manning was named chairman, and David Brooks vice chairman of the board. Both men are former mayors of the city.
Hamilton also said meetings of the board must be conducted with the decorum due a courtroom.
“The chair has to keep speakers in order,” he said.
