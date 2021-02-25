The winter storm gave Chisum ISD some trouble besides missed school days, Superintendent Tommy Chalaire told the board.
Chalaire said several parts of the administration building flooded, including his office.
“I’m working out of the board room right now,” he told the board at Monday night’s meeting. “We had two pipes burst, one in the administration building and one in the old ag building.”
The district also had one overflow fridge and overflow freezer go out during the storm, he said. For the flooding, they were able to get a cleaning service out very quickly, so not too much damage was done.
The board approved the weather day attendance waivers at the meeting.
Chalaire informed the board that through a combination of federal and state funds and reimbursement programs, the district was able to purchase over $300,000 worth of technology for only $23,270.
“We were able to purchase 420 iPads and 530 Chromebooks,” he said. “I think that was a very good use of our funds. We will have a device for every student in the district.”
While at the meeting, the board approved the district of innovation yearly plan and the five-year plan, which Chalaire said is unchanged from years past.
The board re-approved Malnory, McNeal for the district’s annual audit.
“They’ve been our auditors for a long time, and they do a fantastic job,” Chalaire said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.