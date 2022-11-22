Sally Boswell this one.jpg

Got a press release from the National Fire Protection Association the other day, about fire safety during food preparation for the holidays and that was all it took to bring back all the long-standing phobias I have about fires and the threat of burning up in a fire.

No, I was not traumatized by fire as a child, even though I do have memories of occasional kitchen fires in the homes I lived in and frequented in my youth. My grandfather, Bill Jamison, was a firefighter in Gary, Indiana, before he retired to tend bar and cut the grass at a country club near my grandparents home. In fact, I do not ever remember him saying anything about the danger of fire. Truth be told, my grandmother, Tommie Boswell, was the one I most remember being rather fire-conscious.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.