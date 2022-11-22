Got a press release from the National Fire Protection Association the other day, about fire safety during food preparation for the holidays and that was all it took to bring back all the long-standing phobias I have about fires and the threat of burning up in a fire.
No, I was not traumatized by fire as a child, even though I do have memories of occasional kitchen fires in the homes I lived in and frequented in my youth. My grandfather, Bill Jamison, was a firefighter in Gary, Indiana, before he retired to tend bar and cut the grass at a country club near my grandparents home. In fact, I do not ever remember him saying anything about the danger of fire. Truth be told, my grandmother, Tommie Boswell, was the one I most remember being rather fire-conscious.
Memaw, as we called her, was a great cook, given to preparing large meals at the drop of a hat, but she was also a nervous sort of woman, given to panics and wasn’t much good in a crisis. I can recall her admonishing me about getting too close to the kitchen stove, and she would bring up all the people she had known in her life, who had caught their clothes on fire or who had suffered cooking accidents with fire and things like hot oil and pressure cookers that exploded and wreaked havoc on everything and everyone in the vicinity.
I once had a classmate who had suffered major burns as a child. She bore burn scars on her throat and her shoulder and chest and would unconsciously stroke the skin there with her fingertips as she listened to the teacher lecture. I asked her once if it had hurt and she told me she really had no memory of the accident or the recovery. To her, the scars had always been there, part of her everyday existence.
There was a fire in my mom’s kitchen one time, sometime in the mid ’60s after we moved to Texas for good. She was preparing to deep fry something — fish, I believe — and instead of scooping Crisco out of a nearly empty can she put the whole can on the burner to melt it. She neglected it for a second or two and the paper on the can caught fire and set the whole can of shortening ablaze. There was screaming and yelling, and my dad used my mom’s brand new metal and plastic-bristle house broom — the one she had only recently acquired from Amway. Remember them? — to knock the burning can of lard off the stove and out the back door. The bristles of her broom melted and she was way more upset about the loss of the broom than she was with the charring of the linoleum and the door frame in the house.
But she never ever again pulled that stunt with the Crisco, I can tell you that.
The NFPA says that 4 to 5 times as many cooking fires happen Thanksgiving Day than any other day of the year, and I believe it, I do. Busy cooks, maybe drinking alcohol, tons of unruly guests, also perhaps imbibing, and out of control youngsters seem to be behind the scourge of holiday house fires.
I have actually cooked, in my own kitchen, on Thanksgiving, only once so far in this lifetime. I have cooked dishes to take to other people’s houses lots of times however. I have yet to set anything other than the odd dish towel on fire, though.
The thought of losing everything I own to a fire is the stuff my nightmares are made of. I am, however, not so much afraid of dying in a fire, as I am of surviving a fire with burn injuries and living with the long and extremely painful recovery that I know comes in the wake of being burned in a fire.
Be careful this holiday season and stay safe, please. And have a good time Thursday. I’m going to a relative’s house, no need to cook a thing, and I am looking forward to a nice, safe holiday
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
