CLARKSVILLE - The City of Clarksville has a new city secretary. Shiena Austin, of Idabel, started in her new position with the city Feb. 14, Mayor Ann Rushing said.
The city’s new code enforcement officer, Sherry Robertson, started with the city last week. She will be part time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.