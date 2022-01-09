BOGATA - Mayor Larry Hinsley will lead the City Council in dis- cussions for possible action on creating a new hand- book for the city and a new web page Monday when the council meets at 7 p.m. in the Community Center at 201 NW 2nd St.
Councillors will hear a presentation from Samantha Sellers, of the Red River County Sheriff’s Office, about grants.
They will also hear department reports and consider pay raises for two city employees.
There is also an executive session planned.
