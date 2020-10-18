The Lamar County Human Resources Council is doing more than ever before, especially since the pandemic hit.
The umbrella organization oversees several initiatives, including its largest, Meals on Wheels.
“Of course, the biggest jump was in April and May. Back then, I estimated we would continue to see a rise through the calendar year, and I ended up being right about that,” director Shelly Braziel said. “We’re adding the same number of clients at the end of
every month.”
The agency feeds over 1,000 clients across five counties, she said, and believes that number will continue to grow into 2021.
“This may not seem like a lot to other people, but for us, it is a lot,” Braziel said. “Before Covid, we stayed at around the same number each month, so adding 10 to 20 each month is a big increase for us, especially collectively over the timeframe. We had added about 100 people by June 1, and it’s been 10 to 15 people every few weeks since then. I think that may continue into 2021.”
The organization recently added the New Hope Center under its umbrella, rechristening the transitional housing organization as Horizon House. The board at New Hope agreed to the move to help more people in Lamar County. The shelter has expanded the number of people allowed in the facility, and plans for more.
“We’re really excited about it, but we’re going to need a lot of support, because there isn’t a lot of funding available for transitional housing, so without the community’s support, it’s going to make that very difficult,” Braziel said. “We want to make sure we’re housing as many people as we can. We’ve already eliminated the barriers that were in place before, and we’re already taking people that may not have been able to come in prior to the merger.”
While Braziel is the director of the umbrella organization, they are looking for an on-site manager for Horizon House. Right now, the nonprofit is looking through applications, and they expanded the deadline to this past week, which gave them some great candidates, she said.
“We decided to extend it out, because we feel like this is a super important decision, and we wanted to make sure that we took our time with it, and that we had all applicants, because the first time around, it was very short, only three days,” Braziel said. “I think that was a great decision, because we have a couple of great candidates in the pile from doing that.”
They hope to have the new director of Horizon House ready by Nov. 1, she added.
When the pandemic first hit, the organization went into protection mode, stopping using volunteers for several months, closing the senior centers and several other social distancing and sanitization protocols that have kept them and their clients safe.
“We’re being over-cautious, some may think, but the rules that we put in place are why we have not had a single staff member test positive, and we have not had an outbreak within our client base,” Braziel said. “I know a lot of people are returning to work and going, ‘well, this is over,’ but for us, it’s not over.”
Just to keep an eye on their elderly clientele, she added they now call their clients twice a week to check in. Also, because of the extreme circumstances, the program has eliminated all requirements except for the rule about being 60 and over, to help the greatest number of people.
Thankfully, the council also saw an increase in grants and funding early in the pandemic, which has helped with the additional clientele.
“We did write several grants back in April and May that we received,” Braziel said. “We’ve gotten about $50,000 in Covid-specific grants since the end of March. So, that’s actually really great. I had assumed it would be a lot less than that. To be honest, I would have been happy with $10,000, so $50,000 was great over the course of a three- or four-month period.”
But, she said that is typical when there is an event. But for a sustained effort, the program will need more.
“Typically, when you have a situation like this, everyone is very gung-ho to give in the beginning and then they move on and they forget, but we’re still there trying to provide meals to these individuals,” Braziel said. “So, the donations have certainly lopped off, and we’re hoping those pick up, because we are serving more than we have ever been serving before, and that number continues to increase. We can only do that as long as we have the funding to do it.”
One thing the council is looking to in 2021 is expanding telemed services, she said.
“I think that is the number one thing lacking in our community, is our seniors don’t have access to good medical care without leaving their homes, so when they do get a sniffle, they are having to go to the doctors office and exposing themselves to all the other sick patients,” Braziel said.
The pandemic has proven the need, she added.
“When they do get it, they’re at home, they need to be cared for by a doctor, and some of them could stay in their home with the right treatments, but because we don’t have the telemed services that we should, they have to leave to get care,” Braziel said. “I think it’s something that would be very beneficial, not just to our clients, but to our community as a whole.”
Her husband works for a telemed nonprofit in Oklahoma, she said, which has given her some firsthand knowledge of the kind of programs Lamar County residents might need.
“It is very in-depth, and it requires a lot of funding and it requires a lot of match money, so I don’t think we’re there yet,” Braziel said. “It’s just made a huge impact on rural Oklahoma, which is where he works, so I just feel like that’s the thing we need to start dabbling in in 2021.”
The council is part of the United Way of Lamar County as a partner agency, so right now fundraising efforts are being focused there, but after their fall campaign, Braziel said she plans on bringing the community in more to understand what range of services the council provides, hoping that with that understanding comes grants and other community support.
“Obviously, we need those donations to continue, but this new venture, with Horizon House, this is something we feel is beneficial to the community,” Braziel said. “We’re almost full, but we have room to expand, and that expansion requires community support. The more support we have, the bigger that’s going to get.”
