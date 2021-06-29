Now-graduated seniors Evan Braziel and Haylie Boyd have taken home top honors from state UIL competitions.
Boyd won first for the 3A UIL State Poetry competition, while Braziel took home second and third for Lincoln-Douglas debate and persuasive extemporaneous speaking.
“She is one of the hardest working students I’ve ever had,” Chisum ISD teacher Kaitlyn Jeffery, who is the sponsor for the poetry team, said about Boyd, who practiced every day, without even being reminded. “She is self-motivated.”
Chisum teacher Keith McNeal coached the Lincoln-Douglas and extemporaneous teams, said he was proud of Braziel for his accomplishments.
“He’s extremely talented in everything he does,” McNeal said.
This year’s state competitions were virtual, though both the district and regional competitions were in-person, the teachers said.
For the poetry competition, students had to weave different poems together to create an overall narrative or theme, Boyd said, and her’s featured a daughter’s relationship with her father.
“I’ve been working on this piece since the school year started,” Boyd said. “I was so proud of myself. I couldn’t believe it.”
The usual adrenaline rush she gets performing in front of a live audience dropped a bit for a virtual audience, but she said the fear of performing at the state level kind of made up for that, and when it was over, Jeffrey was right there to help.
“Being in front of a virtual audience kind of took away from that,” Boyd said. “I want to thank Mrs. Jeffrey. She’s the greatest UIL coach I could have. She’s really sweet. She was right there to hug me when we were done.”
In his state-level debate, Braziel said working virtually made it a bit more difficult.
“It wasn’t the same experience,” he said. “The intimidation measure you use on an opponent (in-person) didn’t really work.”
But, he said overall the virtual debate process “went really smoothly.”
“I seemed to be able to make it work,” he said.
Braziel last went to state competition in his freshman year, and would have returned the next year, but he got sick at regionals his sophomore year, and junior year competition was cancelled because of the pandemic, he said.
The topic he debated was “when in conflict, whether or not digital privacy ought to be valued above security,” McNeal said.
“We practiced every day,” McNeal said. “I think he would be a good college debater. Whatever he decides to do, he will be successful.”
Braziel got back from Lions Camp, a week-long orientation camp at Baylor University, where he will attend in the fall. His goal is to become a physician. Boyd will attend the University of Texas at Austin in the fall, and will be a theater major.
