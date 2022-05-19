CLARKSVILLE – Council members put out a hit list Tuesday night for houses scheduled for demolition over the next 30 days.
Councilors voted to tear down uninhabited houses at city expense in the city’s ongoing cleanup campaign.
While the cost for the demolition is not known as the code compliance officer, Sherry Roberton, is now seeking bids; the city does have a budget and help in the matter.
“We do have a code enforcement budget for contract labor and also the CEDC (Clarksville Economic Development Corporation) has contributed to the tearing down of some homes which has helped out our city budget tremendously,” Mayor Ann Rushing said.
Before the vote on the disposition of the houses, one of which has not had taxes on it paid since 1995, the council asked Robertson what she thought the city should do with the houses.
“All the utilities are disconnected,” she told council members. “I would love to have them demolished.”
The council concurred.
The city also got some unexpected help in its cleanup effort.
David Hills, of Red River Rentals, told the council that he and some other volunteers are going to start a campaign to help people clean up their yards.
“Once a month we are going to find someone who needs help and help them free of charge,” Hills told council, assuring members that the people they are going to help will sign waivers freeing the volunteers of any liability.
After an executive session, the council voted to continue the city secretary’s probation period for another 90 days and to also postpone the police chief’s job evaluation for 90 days.
Earlier in the meeting, City Secretary Shiena Austin swore in the mayor and four council members for new terms. Incumbents Mayor Rushing and council members Bonnie Snider, Patricia Smith, Gary Gray and James Ellis were all returned to office without opposition.
In other business, the council reappointed Mark Whitehouse as municipal judge, Dan Meehan as the Clarksville prosecuting attorney and Bernice Arments as the city court clerk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.