The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has honored three employees at its annual end-of-the-year awards. They are Tim LaVergne II, Tyler Bussell and Sgt. Brad Tafel.
The Deputy of the Year award went to Bussell, while Detention Officer of the Year went to Tafel. Telecommunications Officer of the Year (dispatch) went to La Vergne.
“Like I tell people, this is very humbling that I was selected,” La Vergne said. “On the other hand, I am just doing my job as a dispatcher. It isn’t something I would do unless I had a passion for it.”
Sheriff Scott Cass in a letter said that La Vergne has served the office for almost six years and was nominated by his peers for the award.
“A co-worker said that ‘Tim is always willing to go the extra mile and help in any way that he can. He cares deeply about his family and community and it shows in his work ethic,’” the letter states. “Sheriff Administrators say, ‘that Telecommunicator La Vergne is dedicated to his profession and has a passion for training others to excel in the field.’”
Oftentimes when an emergency happens, people overlook the dispatchers, La Vergne said.
“Overall, we’re the people that are behind the radio, behind the phone doing multiple things at once,” he said, adding dispatch is technically the first one “on scene.” “A lot of people forget how those units got there (on scene).
“We’re the membrane of the department. … Sometimes (on the phone) they are in distress, sometimes they are suicidal and just need someone to talk to. Sometimes it’s parents who need help with their child.”
The job also comes with a lot of paperwork and data entry to help keep the department running smoothly, he said. La Vergne is one of two people in the sheriff’s office who is a certified dispatch trainer.
Besides thanking his peers for the nomination, LaVergne said he also wanted to thank his wife for her support of his job.
“She has to adapt when it comes to my crazy schedule and shift work while taking care of our kids at home and other duties when I’m away,” he said. “I really do appreciate her support. Like my dad always said, ‘In this career of law enforcement, you’re never off duty. You’re always on call 24/7, 365 days a year.’ And he was so right about that — away from the family, missing special events and so much more. Again, I truly can’t express enough of my appreciation and gratitude to even be recognized for such a major award like this. Thank you so much.”
Bussell and Tafel were unavailable for comment before press time. The sheriff’s office posted the awards to Facebook with photos, and thanked all of the officers for their hard work.
“Thank you for all that you have done and continue to do for this office and citizens of this county,” the post states. “We are proud of you.”
