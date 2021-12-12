With the sounds of voices singing “The First Noel,” people got up from their cloth-draped chairs carrying lanterns toward a dock by a small pond.
As the tune filled the air, the lanterns carrying special messages were gently placed in the pond at the Paris Sports Complex near Love Civic Center in Paris on Thursday night for the Celebration of Life.
“This is for the people and patients who have passed away,” said organizer Melanie Handlin, a social worker at Hospice Plus - Mount Pleasant, just before the event began. “It’s also for the people who have lost someone. People can write messages to their loved ones on the lanterns.
“It’s a coming together to pay tribute to loved ones who have passed,” said Handlin, who put out a lantern dedicated to her mom and dad that read, “I will love you both forever.”
Sue Coats drove from Fort Worth for the special occasion to honor the memory of her daughter, Kim Kauffman, who died Dec. 9, 2020.
Coats lost her daughter to Covid-19. Coats and her son-in-law Eric, Kim’s husband, wrote, “Please watch over us. You were loved by so many people,” on the lantern they watched float out to the center of the pond.
Torina House of Bogata made a lantern for her dad, Don Guess, who died in July of this year.
“We miss you more than you know and we will carry your memory with us always. Love, your family,” she wrote.
Carolyn Guess of Pattonville included all her departed family members on her lantern, she said.
“I wrote, ‘Love you all and miss all of you more than you know,’” she said.
Alaina Johnson wrote her message and dedicated it to family members and a friend who died in an accident earlier this year.
“Fly high,” it read.
Susan Schrader of Annona attended the memorial to float a lantern for her late husband, Jeff Schrader, who died in February of 2017.
She wrote, “You will be missed forever. Our babies (grandchildren) are growing so much, you would be so pleased.”
The singers, David and Nancy Ballard of Pattonville, also launched lanterns.
“I did one for my grandmother,” Nancy Ballard said. “It said, ‘I love and miss you.’”
David Ballard said his was addressed to “all the little children who have passed.”
Before all the lanterns were floated out on the pond, there was a brief ceremony where living veterans were honored and veterans who have fallen were memorialized. After recognizing the veterans at the tribute, James Parker played “America the Beautiful” on his harmonica. Then as the family members of those veterans who have died stood in front of the audience, Parker played taps.
Handlin also thanked the City of Paris Parks and Recreation Department for their work.
“The Parks and Recreation straightened up the area around the pond,” she said. “They did a good job cleaning up for the event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.