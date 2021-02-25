BONHAM — Fannin County’s director of Indigent Health Care spent the latter part of 2020 cleaning up the program that spent more than $250,000 on claims and streamlining processes so those needing services receive faster care.
That summary of Mark DeMay’s report to the Fannin County Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday is as deceiving as calm surface waters given the amount of work DeMay has done to get the program into the shape it is today. Since taking on the role of indigent care director in June 2020, DeMay, who works part time, worked through a three-month backlog of paperwork, audited the program, and reached agreements with more specialists for care while making line item approvals on claims, following up with clients to ensure they’re meeting eligibility requirements, implementing a new handbook and moving forms online.
“Mark has been doing an absolutely fantastic job. When he came on, he just went to work. Everybody knows it, Mark, that you’re doing a great job,” County Judge Randy Moore said.
When DeMay took over the program in June, the county had 12 clients on indigent care. By the end of December, that number was up to 27. Between June and December 2020, there were 29 clients approved and 15 renewals while 14 clients became ineligible for services, DeMay reported.
“No one was ever intended to be on indigent care long term,” he told commissioners. “Two people come in my office. I put them in one of the two buckets — either they were working, got injured, need to get well and go back to work, or they could never work again, and we cover them until they get on disability.”
Clients who could work again must seek employment if cleared to do so by their doctor, and DeMay will refer them to Texas Workforce Solutions. If the client fails to seek work, they can be booted from the program, he said. Clients who cannot go back to work must be actively seeking disability, and DeMay will contact their lawyer to ensure the process is moving forward.
Each client gets $30,000 allowance for medical bills and prescriptions, so staying on top of who’s eligible and who must leave the program can save the county tens of thousands of dollars, DeMay said.
Indigent Health Care paid 417 claims totaling $145,901.45 between June and December 2020, DeMay said, adding each claim was vetted, meaning some received partial payment because certain line items did not qualify.
“I don’t want us to look at this $145,000 as ‘this is an expense, this is a line item on a budget.’ Here’s what we need to look at it as: We gave sight to someone. We gave someone their eyes back. We paid for cataract surgery for a gentleman who couldn’t work who’s now back to work and off the program. We cured a young man of testicular cancer who wouldn’t have survived otherwise who’s now off the program and back to work. We gave someone a heart valve. We’re managing diabetes. We’re managing hypertension. We’re getting people inhalers so they can breathe that they couldn’t afford otherwise,” DeMay said.
An additional $88,000 was spent on 274 inmate claims, which DeMay said must be paid as they come in. DeMay has worked to ensure inmates are in the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office custody during the date of service, and checks to make sure they’re not in U.S. Marshal’s Office custody. If so, the U.S. Marshal’s Office must pay the health bills, he said.
Between June and December 2020, Indigent Health Care received 1,178 inbound calls from potential clients seeking care, existing clients seeking appointments, and pharmacies and providers seeking approval for services, DeMay said.
“There are certain things we pay for versus some things we don’t. … Think of me as BlueCross BlueShield. Anything that you would call them for, you’ll call me for,” he told commissioners, adding calls also include claim status checks and referrals from the homeless shelter, food banks and Medicaid office.
There were 1,167 outbound calls that included pharmacy and provider call backs, client check-ups and potential provider contacts. Expanding the program’s providers is a challenge because the reimbursement rate for indigent care is just 20% to 30% of what providers might normally charge, DeMay said, and getting specialists on board is particularly difficult. The situation was made worse by previous nonpayment of claims by Indigent Health Care, DeMay said.
“No one took indigent anymore. The providers were like ‘I’m not taking indigent, I’m not going to get paid.” So, we had no providers,” he said, noting he worked with providers to get them to accept Indigent Health Care in addition to increasing the number of specialists willing to serve clients.
DeMay had 120 in-person appointments that included new clients, existing clients seeking renewal and monthly caseworker meetings. Ninety-five people contacted the office seeking indigent health care, and after screening each for qualification prior to the application process 27 were approved. DeMay said he’ll only approve those who qualify in all areas and have the documentation to prove it.
“That way, No. 1, we’re being good stewards, and No. 2, if the state audits us, our p’s and q’s are all in order,” DeMay said.
The 58 who were denied services either didn’t live in Fannin County, were over the income or resource limits or they already had insurance, DeMay said. Those denied don’t leave empty-handed, however. DeMay said he keeps a spreadsheet of more than 100 resources, and he’ll provide that information to those who could benefit.
“Someone’s going to get help either way, even if I have to deny them. I’m still going to give them a ton of resources,” he said.
Before DeMay joined the program, there was a 10- to 14-day processing time between application and possible approval. That’s unacceptable, he told commissioners, adding there are people who come in who are “on the verge of death.” DeMay strived for same day approval and coverage. In doing so, one man who came in at 9 a.m. with blood sugar near 1,000 mg/dL was approved, sent to Carevide and had insulin shots by the afternoon, DeMay said.
DeMay also instituted a birthday card program, paid for with his own personal funds.
“My birthday card I give them is the only birthday card some of these people are going to get. You wouldn’t believe the smile on their face when they rip open that birthday card because they don’t have anyone else,” he said. “So, that’s something I thought was important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.