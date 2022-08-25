The weatherman forecast a decent chance of rain last week several days in advance and upon hearing the good news, I began making plans.

I’ve got a corn feeder located close to a remote pond and my trail camera had evidenced the coming and going of several “eater” size hogs for the past month. By the look at the pictures it was clear they came as much for the water as the corn my feeder distributed daily about sunset; they were usually wet from their “dips” in the pond. Wild animals have the innate ability to survive and without sweat glands to help keep them cool, wild hogs naturally gravitate to water when it’s hot and dry. My supply of spicy breakfast sausage was in short supply and the stage seemed set for a hog hunt that was long overdue!

