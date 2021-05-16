Those interested in making a contribution to city government have an opportunity to do so by applying for membership on one of the city’s boards and commissions that meet monthly to advise Paris City Council on policy matters.
Although several people have applied for positions, more volunteers are needed to fill upcoming vacancies on several boards, according to information from City Clerk Janice Ellis. Positions will be appointed by City Council at a June 28 meeting with the deadline for submitting applications set for June 18.
Following is a list of openings along with applications received to date.
Airport Advisory Board
Bill K. Alen, Nathan “Jim” Bell, Eric Clifford, Miles Mattiew and John Van Sloun have applications for the three vacancies on this seven member board. Terms are for three years, and the board meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday at City Hall. The board acts in an advisory capacity to the City Council regarding Cox Field, and members must be Lamar County residents.
Band Commission
Lucia Bunch and Cleonne Drake are applicants for positions on the five-member commission. Appointments are for two-year terms, and there are two vacancies. The commission, open to residents of Lamar County, meets quarterly at a location to be determined. The commission is responsible for the organization and policies of the Paris Municipal Band.
Building and Standards Commission
Adam Bolton, Sequoia Bruce, Pat Conrad and Cleone Drake have filed applications for the two vacancies on this seven-member commission. Appointments are for two years, and there are two vacancies. The commission meets at 3:30 p.m. on the third Monday each month at City Hall. The commission evaluates and declares structures dangerous or substandard and determines the remedy for having structures comply with city codes and ordinances. Members must be city residents, and as nearly as possible, represent each council district.
Historic Preservation Commission
Glee Emmite and Jessica Holtman have filed applications for the four vacancies on the seven-member commission with two alternate positions. Applicants must be city residents with a demonstrated interest in historic preservation within the city, and terms are for two years. The commission meets at 4 p.m. the second Wednesday each month at City Hall. If a second meeting is needed it will be at 4 p.m. on the fourth Monday.
Paris Housing Authority
To date, Shatara Moore is the sole applicant for a two-year term on the five-member Paris Housing Authority. There are two vacancies. Appointed by the mayor, the board meets at 12:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the George Wright Homes to oversee the housing authority. Members should be city residents or living within five miles of its territorial boundaries.
Library Advisory Board
Francine Neeley is the sole applicant to date for the one vacancy, a three-year term on the seven-member Library Advisory Board. The board meets at 4 p.m. the third Wednesday each month in the Paris Public Library. Members must be residents of the city and have knowledge of library affairs.
Main Street Advisory Board
Glee Emmite and Don Yarborough are applicants to date for two, three-year terms on the seven-member Main Street Advisory Board, which meets at 4 p.m. the third Tuesday at City Hall. The board recommends Main Street program policies, guidelines for refurbishing buildings in the downtown area, programs to bring patrons into the downtown area and sponsors for downtown events. Members must be city residents with one position reserved for a member of the Historic Preservation Commission.
Paris Economic Development Corp.
Sequoia Bruce, Dr. A.J. Hashmi, and John Van Sloun have submitted applications for the three vacancies on the seven-member board. Appointments are for three years. Directors meet at 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at City Hall to administer 4A sales tax funds for promotion and enhancement of job creation and retention and other economic development activities. Members must be Lamar County residents and qualified voters.
Planning & Zoning Commission
Adam Bolton, Sequoia Bruce, Miles Mathiew, Shatara Moore, Francine Neeley, Sims Norment and Larry Walker are applicants to date for the two vacancies for three-year terms on the seven-member commission. The commission meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month to review requests by property owners for changes in zoning and for plat approvals inside the city limits. The commission makes recommendations to City Council. Members must be residents of the city,
Traffic Commission
There are no applicants to date for the two, three-year terms on this seven-member commission, which meets at 5:15 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month in the Municipal Court to review requests for traffic control measures. Members must be residents of the city, taxpayers and qualified voters.
Board of Adjustment
Larry Walker is the sole applicant to date for appointment to this seven-member board which meets as needed at noon at City Hall to hear zoning-related appeals. Members must be a city resident and qualified voter, and there are four vacancies, two of which are alternate positions.
