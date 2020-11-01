Volunteer fire departments in Lamar County have found themselves in a predicament. Call volumes are rapidly rising, but their funding is taking a nosedive.
“It’s kind of gotten to a crisis level,” Faught VFD Assistant Fire Chief Rick Browning said.
For the past 17 years, VFDs in Lamar County have relied on a partnership with the Lamar County Water Supply where water customers pay a small amount, $3.25, in addition to their bill each month to fund VFDs in their fire district. But in the past several years, participation has dropped significantly and departments like Browning’s are feeling the hit. Browning said when the program started, they were taking in money from about 7,000 meters, but now that number is under 4,000.
“We have seen a very significant decline countywide over these years of participation, even though people really don’t notice it that much, it means a whole lot to us, it’s a major part of our funding,” Browning said. “Matter of fact, it is the largest part of our operational income.”
Browning said some residents may have opted out of the program because they didn’t know what it was, or in some cases, the person who lived at their residence discontinued their contribution and it never got reinstated. He added that some may not even know the program exists — but it makes a massive difference in the operational budgets of local fire departments.
Powderly VFD Fire Chief Roger Bussell said what’s made 2020 all the more difficult is that VFDs, like Browning’s in Faught, have had to cancel their annual fundraisers due to Covid-19. He said fundraisers like his department’s annual chili supper bring in critical dollars, with his generating about $30,000 each year, which represents about two thirds of their operating capital. Browning said he was disheartened when his department had to cancel their pancake breakfast, which brought in more than $20,000 for the department. They didn’t get a penny of those funds this year. VFDs are nonprofit organizations and rely entirely on donations, as well as Water Supply funds, to operate. So losing those fundraisers was a tough blow.
“It’s just a very, very hard blow to take, especially when we’re suffering,” Browning said.
In addition to responding to fires, vehicle crashes and search and rescue calls, volunteer fire departments also take care of medical emergencies, and Browning and Bussell said calls to their departments related to medical issues have skyrocketed in the past year.
“It’s kind of a double whammy because with the Covid, our medical calls have increased about 25%,” Bussell said.
Bussell added that around 70% of the calls his department responds to are medical calls — which wasn’t always the case. When the VFD program began in 2003, departments were mostly focused on fire suppression, but as their services have evolved to include medical care, they’re busier than ever. Due in part to those increased medical calls, Browning added that Faught’s call volume has gone up 55% in the past several years, yet at the same time, their funding has gone down.
“I’m very sad about that because we’re there for them, just like we are the people that pay,” Browning said. “We make no determination on who pays and who doesn’t as to whether or not we provide emergency services.”
Despite being strapped for funding in a way it hasn’t been in the past, Bussell wanted to assure Lamar County residents that the Powderly VFD will continue to operate in the future. He said his crew will continue to work as hard as they can, even if the budget dwindles, but that without extra money for equipment purchases or truck repairs, it could not only make their jobs more difficult, but also more dangerous.
“You see your bank account dwindling every month, and the amount of money coming in is not what it used to be. Just like any other business, you look into the future and you say, if we’re in a deficit how much longer can we continue to operate until we completely run out of funds?”
Browning said it’s crucial that Lamar County residents understand how much their small contribution means to the VFDs that work so hard to serve them. He said for less than $40 a year, they can support services that can be life saving.
“Three dollars is not that much money in comparison to the kind of services it furnishes to people, and we just try to emphasize the importance of the cost to benefit,” Browning said. “The cost is low, the benefit’s high.”
To get information or to enroll in the VFD water program, call the Lamar County Water Supply at 903-785-5586.
