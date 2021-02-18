The Paris District-Texas Department of Transportation may be moving its North Main Street offices to property on SW Loop 286, but officials are not ready to make the announcement.
News of a $240,500 purchase of 37 acres came at a Tuesday afternoon meeting of the Paris Economic Development Corp. board of directors. The property adjoins the department’s Paris Area office and is part of the Gene Stallings Business Park.
PEDC executive director Maureen Hammond said the sale closed Feb. 10, and she paid the proceeds toward a $697,000 loan the organization made in 2018 to purchase roughly 150 acres on the southwest loop. After paying the loan down the past couple of years, with the $240,500 payment, the principal is now $374,413.
“And, congratulations, by the way,” Hammond said. “I think this was a big deal with 160 jobs retained at an average wage of $60,000 a year or more. I was excited to work with TxDOT.”
Board chairman Josh Bray agreed.
“They wanted to be here,” Bray said. “But if we had not made a deal, they would have looked elsewhere. I am proud they are staying in Paris; they have been here a long time.”
TxDOT Public Information Officer Tim McAlavy said Wednesday that plans for a new district headquarters are still being developed, and there is no time-frame currently in place for construction of a new facility.
In other business, the economic development board discussed the possibility of refinancing current and future debt with the City of Paris, splitting the difference in interest between what the city receives on deposited monies and what PEDC pays to borrow funds.
A brainchild of Mayor Steve Clifford, directors agreed to pursue the idea further, and Clifford said he would ask city staff to determine legality and specifics.
Bray made assignments for standing committees to include Chase Coleman, Curtis Fendley and Mihir Pankaj on Finance, Bray and Coleman on Incentives, Fendley and Pankaj on Land.
Due to the absence of treasurer Pankaj, Hammond presented January financials, which showed sales tax revenue for the month at $133,000 above January 2020 numbers at $112,000. Funds on hand total roughly $1.8 million.
