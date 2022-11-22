Independent auditor Johnna McNeal of accounting firm Malnory, McNeal & Company praised the Chisum Independent School District during her presentation of the district’s annual audit report Thursday.
“I like that you have some cushion in some of your areas and it’s not really really tight,” McNeal told the district’s Board of Trustees. “When budgets get really tight, and there’s only a few $100 excess over there, I’m like, ‘Whew. That’s nice.’”
McNeal advised the board of several changes to the auditing standards before diving into the numbers of Chisum’s annual audit.
“The main thing that they really want you to understand is the concept of reasonable assurance,” she said. “Because auditors or accountants give several different kinds of reports, a compilation gives no assurance. A review gives limited assurance, and in an audit, we’re giving our opinion. But the opinion is based on reasonable assurance.”
McNeal said the district’s general fund balance was at $6.6 million.
“Your tax collections are good,” she explained. “You don’t have a lot of receivables that are out there. You don’t have a lot of money that the state owes you. You don’t have a lot of money that you have to pay, and so that’s good. Finish the year out pretty even.”
McNeal said Chisum will automatically be deemed low risk in next year’s audit, and future audits will only test 20% of the district’s federal funding.
Unchanged school health advisory committee policies were approved by trustees before they granted Chalaire authority to obtain pricing quotes for multiple construction projects.
Chalaire said the board had agreed to prioritize replacing the bleachers at Chisum Middle School, resurfacing the track at the football field behind the high school, and building an additional parking lot south of the district’s administration building.
Trustees also approved two budget amendments relating to the future construction and another for the purchase of portable high-efficiency particulate air filters for classrooms.
