Chisum ISD meeting.JPG

Independent auditor Johnna McNeal of accounting firm Malnory, McNeal & Company praised the Chisum Independent School District during her presentation of the district’s annual audit report Thursday.

“I like that you have some cushion in some of your areas and it’s not really really tight,” McNeal told the district’s Board of Trustees. “When budgets get really tight, and there’s only a few $100 excess over there, I’m like, ‘Whew. That’s nice.’”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.