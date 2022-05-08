CLARKSVILLE - Red River County Commissioners plan to consider Charter-Spectrum’s request to install fiber optic cable on county road right-of-ways to provide broadband access to county residents.
Commissioners also are set to discuss and vote on Direct Energy’s proposed renewal prices for precincts 1 and 2.
Commission members also plan to authorize applying for grant for emergency roof repair to the courthouse from the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation program.
The commissions will also consider a resolution proclaiming May as “Mental Health Awareness Month.”
