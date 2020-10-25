Commissioners will nominate a person or organization to receive the 2020 Lamar County History-Maker Award” for community service before hosting a public hearing on guidelines for tax abatements in the county at their 9 a.m. Monday meeting at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N Main St.
The commissioners will then enter an executive session to discuss economic development negotiations. Afterward, Kerry Washington will give an update on building maintenance and emergency management coordinator Quincy Blount will share information about CARES Act funding.
Also on the agenda will be a discussion regarding acceptance of $45,000 in new funds for the sale of trailers in precinct two. The court will also discuss accepting $117,267.10 for a reimbursement from the Texas Department of Agriculture for Community Development Block Grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.