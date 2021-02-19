FEB. 18 to FEB. 19
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Feb. 18
1:21 to 1:40 p.m., 707 Lamar Ave.
3:36 to 4:21 p.m., 2905 N. Main St.
8:56 to 9:46 p.m., 1200 19th St. SW.
11:01 p.m., to 12:05 a.m., 2225 S. Collegiate Drive.
Feb. 19
2:33 to 3:15 a.m., 3025 NE Loop 286.
First Responder-Paris
Feb. 18
9:27 to 9:52 a.m., 2366 Bonham St.
4:03 to 4:16 p.m., 2366 Bonham St.
5:57 to 6:14 p.m., 511 10th St. NE.
7:07 to 7:29 p.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
Feb. 19
12:06 to 12:19 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
Haz-Mat Incident
Feb. 18
11:19 to 11:37 a.m., 3000 Clarksville St.
Public Service
Feb. 18
6:19 to 6:38 a.m., 1652 S. Main St.
8:02 to 8:15 p.m., 61 30th St. NE.
