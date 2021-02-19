A frozen sprinkler pipe in the Lamar County Courthouse caused the room with the main breaker and transformers to flood Friday afternoon, Commissioner Ronnie Bass said.
Damage was caused to the recently installed fire suppression system, but repair workers were able to enter the electric room without injury, Bass said.
"We're lucky that no one was hurt," he said.
Bass assured that the county's insurance would cover the repairs.
"We're going to fix this once and do it right," he said. "This will not cost our taxpayers."
