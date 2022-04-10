Lone Star Ag Credit has announced it has committed $20,000 to a joint Farm Credit effort to support agricultural producers and rural communities impacted by recent wildfires in Texas.
Lone Star has joined with Farm Credit organizations from across the country to support rural volunteer fire departments, as well as the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Disaster Relief Fund. Farm Credit organizations have raised more than $162,000 for the support effort.
In addition to the $20,000 donation, Lone Star has provided food, water and equipment, including chain saws, to help support volunteer fire departments in the impacted areas.
Lone Star Ag Credit is headquartered in Fort Worth and has credit offices in Abilene, Cleburne, Corsicana, Denton, Fort Worth, Georgetown, Hillsboro, Lampasas, Mount Pleasant, New Boston, Paris, Sherman, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Waco and Weatherford.
For more information, contact a local Lone Star branch office or visit LoneStarAgCredit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.