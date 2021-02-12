Rivercrest ISD will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to extreme weather conditions forecast for the first half of next week, Superintendent Stanley Jessee announced in a Facebook post.
Students are not expected to work remotely during the days off, Jessee said.
"These days that are taken off next week are not 'remote learning' days, they are 'snow days' 😊. It isn’t very often that we get snow in our area so I hope our kids (and parents) are able to enjoy time playing and having fun!" Jessee said.
