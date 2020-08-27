One of the many ways residents in the U.S. can be counted comes once every 10 years, through the constitutionally mandated census.
The numbers are used for everything from city planning to school lunches to financial help for needy families, and Northeast Texas isn’t being counted. Respondents to the decennial count are down across the board in area counties, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Rates in nearby areas are several points lower than they were during the 2010 census. In Delta County, the number is at 53.2%, while 57.2% responded in 2010. In Lamar County, it has dropped from 63.7 to 57.2%, with the lowest response rates in Paris, 56.2%; Roxton, 34.6%; and Sun Valley, 26.2%.
In Red River County, to date, the response rate has only been 48.9%, with the lowest rates from Annona, 33.6%; Detroit, 43.7%; and Clarksville, 47%. In 2010, 54.8% of Red River County responded.
Part of the lack of response comes from worldwide pandemic, according to the census bureau.
“Census workers have begun going door-to-door but residents can still complete their census by phone, online or by mail,” according to Jenny Wilson, the director of United Way of Lamar County. “The deadline has been pushed up to Sept. 30, so we only have a few more weeks to have everyone counted and for our county and region to get its fair share of federal funding.”
The census helps the federal, state and local governments determine how much need there is in an area for different services, according to Bianca Gamez, a senior media specialist with the bureau out of its Dallas office.
“It really helps your community get it’s fair share of funding,” she said. “We want everyone to know that census data is used to solve everyday problems. It creates jobs, provides housing, firehouses, better ways for first responders to respond to everyday situations. It helps our schools. If everyone counts themselves, it helps us see, ‘oh, that area needs a firehouse. It needs a new school.’ It allows the community and local authorities to really adapt and see what areas need what.”
The census also helps commerce, Gamez said.
“Why do you think there’s a Starbucks on every corner?” she said.
Businesses, like Starbucks, use the census for metrics to determine when and where they can place new locations, she said.
And, since mid-August when census takers have started talking to people who haven’t responded, that number has gone up.
“For Paris, there’s actually been a positive response rate since we started knocking on doors,” Gamez said. “It’s gone up 0.6%. Our job is to make sure we get a 100% response rate.”
As the census bureau monitors the impacts of Covid-19, changes to operations are being deployed to ensure the safety of staff and the public while maximizing the number of households that respond on their own, according to a bureau press release.
As of Aug. 14, over 63.5% of households have responded to the census. People can still respond online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker.
• The census bureau is training census takers to follow up with households by phone, with phone numbers for both landlines and cellphones assigned to houses on the Bureau’s address list.
• Census takers have begun following up with households nationwide and will continue to follow up with nonresponding households in person. If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a “Notice of Visit” with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail.
• To encourage more households to respond on their own, the census bureau is contacting nonresponding households by mailing a seventh mailing, including a paper questionnaire, in late August to early September to the lowest-responding census tracts.
• The census bureau will be sending emails to households in low-responding areas to encourage response. The emails will go to all households with a response rate lower than 50 percent, which is expected to be 20 million households with messages coming from2020census@subscriptions.census.gov and will give recipients the option to opt out of receiving future messages.
