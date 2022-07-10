A cooperative arrangement between the City of Paris and Lamar County for a fuel farm on recently purchased county property on N. Main Street could save the two entities a total of almost half a million dollars a year in fuel costs.
In an unprecedented meeting Thursday, officials from the two governmental entities met at Paris City Hall to explore the possibility for a 50/50 cost sharing arrangement to provide roughly 32,000 gallons of fuel storage capacity in four underground tanks already located on the former Shell station and truck stop location.
Those in attendance spent more than an hour exploring options with plans to return to both Paris City Council and Lamar County Commissioners’ Court for further discussion.
Going forward, the group indicated a joint workshop to be held with both governing bodies in attendance.
The unprecedented meeting is the first time in recent history the two governmental entities have considered any type of joint venture, and both city staff and county officials indicated the venture could lead to other joint cost saving measures.
In late April, the county purchased the roughly 7-acre site for $579,000 with possible plans to use the property for a fuel farm as well as a facility to house emergency operations, classrooms, office and storage space as well as to serve as the location of a communications tower and outdoor storage facilities for various equipment and supplies.
“I would say today is just a preliminary discussion to air what is on our minds and the do’s and don’ts of a project like this,” Lamar County Commissioner Ronnie Bass said in introductory remarks. “I welcome this dialogue with open arms because we are trying to conserve tax money by working together.”
Noting the possibilities for the development of the county-owned property, Bass added. “Maybe this site could provide other avenues for us to save money.”
Sitting in for City Manager Grayson Path, his assistant, Robert Vine, shared that the city has set aside roughly $150,000 for a fuel farm, and that it would make sense for the two entities to work together on the project that Bass said should cost no more than $400,000 to implement.
“With or without the county, we are going to build one (fuel farm) but we would love to do it with the county because it makes more sense,” Vine said. “We save money; you save money, and this can be the beginning of multiple projects we might work together on to benefit the citizens. So I’m excited for that reason.”
A representative present at the meeting from Douglass Distributing of Sherman, a company that specializes in fuel solutions both for public and commercial entities in North Texas, indicated his company could implement the design and implementation of the project, furnish the fuel and provide maintenance on equipment.
“I estimate a savings of at least $450,000 a year for a community the size of Paris and Lamar County,” Phillip Jones said.
Vine introduced the city’s team that would be involved in project planning to include top officials from engineering, the fire department, planning and development as well as building code and inspection.
“This would be the team that would handle any questions or give any suggestions,” Vine said.
In addition to Bass, representing the county were County Judge Brandon Bell, auditor Kayla Hall, emergency management coordinator Quincy Blount and commissioners Alan Skidmore and Kevin Anderson.
After the meeting, both Bell and city manager Path expressed optimism about the joint venture.
“Any opportunity where two local governments who share the same taxpayers can work together is one that must be explored, vetted and pursued, if possible,” Path said. “We are very thankful that Lamar County approached us with this opportunity, and we are excited to explore the possible benefits it might serve for our similar operations and shared taxpayers.”
Bell expressed a similar view.
“I am excited to meet with the city to explore ways of working together to better serve the citizens of Lamar County,” Bell said. “We are in the early stages of investigating the practicality of the particular project. It may or may not make sense for us. But, we are having such a productive open dialog with the city to find ways that we may be able to work together. I think it is a health exercise for local government.”
