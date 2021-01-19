CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville ISD Board of Trustees voted not to sell the district’s former elementary school building to one of two bidders with a 5-2 vote at a Jan. 12 meeting. Bids were submitted from a man from Missouri for $11,000 and a Clarksville-based businessman for $45,000, according to The Clarksville Times.
Superintendent Kermit Ward said while the board may be in favor of selling the building in the future, there were some roadblocks that came up in discussions.
“It’s not for lack of will. I think the board actually wants to sell it,” Ward said Monday. “There are some emotional issues associated with that. A lot of them (the board), that’s where they went to school, so you kind of hate to see something that means so much to you be used in a different way.”
In addition to an attachment to the building, Ward said the board had lingering concerns about the transfer of ownership, specifically regarding accessibility to students and maintenance.
“The board actually wants to do it. They just had some simple questions that they needed answers such as, could the kids still practice on the football field? Would the vendor actually maintain the yard? And all those kinds of things,” Ward said. “Those are simple issues that need to be worked out.”
Ward said the offer from the Clarksville business owner is enticing because the building would be used for commercial purposes, which would not only bring more job opportunities to Clarksville but generate tax revenue for the district, too.
“I think the board has finally gotten to the point where they were willing to part ways with it, because I just think they thought this is good not just for the school district, but it’s good for the entire community, because the person that we were going to sell it to was actually going to use the building for commerce. He was going to bring more jobs,” Ward said.
Since voting against the bidders’ offers, Ward said the Clarksville business owner has gone on to purchase properties in Paris and Mount Vernon, but said he thinks the man will return to Clarksville in the future as his business grows.
“So once this business actually reaches a capacity again, then he actually is gonna come back and maybe make another opportunity to acquire that building,” Ward said.
