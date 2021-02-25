The annual Keep Paris Beautiful annual tree giveaway and recycling event has upgraded, this year to include glass.
According to organizer Julia Trigg Crawford, the group was looking for ways to expand the event, especially because “everything fell apart” last year due to Covid-19, and they wanted to link with local corporate partners, so they came up with glass recycling, something not offered right now.
“It was a natural extension of our event,” she said. “We are tickled with people who say they’ve been collecting glass and are going to bring it Saturday.”
The organization contacted Debbie Osborne with Campbell Soup, who is over environmental concerns for the company, and she suggested KPB meet with a group called Strategic Materials, an organization out of Houston.
“Strategic Materials said, ‘Sure,’” Crawford said.
The group will be bringing its massive glass recycling bin to Saturday’s event, which will open from 8 a.m. to noon in the Lamar County Courthouse parking lot, and it’s for all different kinds of glass, it doesn’t have to be sorted, she said. This is in addition to the electronics recycling, which is for almost anything with a plug. Of course, like in years past, the first participants can receive a free hardwood tree, provided through the Texas A&M Forestry service. The service gives KPB 1,000 trees, and this year’s options are Cherrybark Oak, Sawtooth Oak and Cypress, all trees that grow well in Northeast Texas.
Strategic Materials is one of the nation’s largest glass recyclers, Crawford said, and they turn the glass into a baseline material for other products, like fiberglass, the reflection part of reflective paint on the highway and even more glass bottles.
The organization will also be meeting with some downtown businesses to gather their glass recycling, like Tresors De Paris, Jaxx and others, and if enough people — and glass — show up Saturday, it could lead to even more from the company, Crawford said.
“If our town turns out, who knows what could happen,” she said.
The event will also feature giveaways, Crawford added, and they will be keeping track of who brings the most glass to the event.
For the electronics recycling, pretty much “anything with a cord” will be accepted, including desktop computers, monitors, printers, microwaves, TVs, CD/DVD players, coffee makers, washers, dryers, old phones, tablets and even car batteries. Refrigerators, freezers and AC units will also be accepted, but the freon should be removed first.
Volunteers will be on hand from the Chisum Junior High Beta Club, the KPB board, city workers, Weald Workers of Lamar County and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.